IIT Hyderabad, DGQA sign MoU for new courses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:59 AM, Tue - 22 August 23

Sangareddy: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad, and the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) of the Union Ministry of Defense have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to offer M.Tech, Executive M.Tech and certificate programmes in various disciplines.

IIT-H director Prof BS Murthy and Officiating Director of DGQA RA Goverdhan signed the MoU at the IIT-H Campus in Kandi here.

According to the pact, the two institutes will offer M.Tech and certificate courses in Software Engineering, Testing and Artificial intelligence, Quality Management, Data Sciences, Micro Electronics and VLSI, Communications and Signal Processing, Integrated Computational Material Engineering, EV Technologies, Smart Mobility.

Experts from both organisations will work to prepare the curriculum. The eligibility criteria will be announced soon after the curriculum is made.

Goverdhan said a new era of learning would unfold for professionals as they would also learn practically by working in labs apart from classroom teaching. They would also benefit through the interaction with DGQA experts.

Prof Murthy said the synergia between academia and DGQA exemplified the power of collective expertise and shared vision.