Missing IIT Hyderabad student found dead in Vizag

The Sangareddy Rural Police traced his mobile phone signals to Visakhapatnam, where CCTV visuals showed him roaming near the beach on July 19.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 AM, Tue - 25 July 23

Asas

Sangareddy: The body of Karthik, 21, who was missing from the Indian Insitute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H), was found on the Visakhapatnam beach.

The B-Tech (Mechanical) second-year student, a native of Water Tank Thanda in Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district, was reported missing from the campus on July 17.

The Sangareddy Rural Police traced his mobile phone signals to Visakhapatnam, where CCTV visuals showed him roaming near the beach on July 19.

The Sangareddy Police along with Karthik’s family members reached Visakhapatnam on Monday. In the meanwhile, the Vizag police found the body on the beach.

It was identified as that of Karthik by his parents. The parents have left to their village with the body for the final rites.