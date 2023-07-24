‘IIT-Hyderabad implementing NEP recommendations efficiently’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:54 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Director of IIT-H Prof BS Murty is addressing a press confernce in IIT-H campus

Sangareddy: Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) director Prof BS Murty said the institute was going in the right direction in implementing the recommendations of the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) in the institute.

Speaking to the media on the IIT-H campus here on Monday, Prof Murty said the IIT-H was at the forefront of offering different courses in digital mode besides having international collaborations with different institutes across the globe. The institute was also giving priority to foreign students by encouraging them to join here for PhD by giving a scholarship of Rs.60,000 per month, he said, adding that they were also offering 15 M-Tech courses through digital mode to help professionals pursue higher education.

To encourage the learning of multidisciplinary courses during the engineering course, he said IIT-H had restricted the engineering subject to just 60 percent of credits allowing the students to go for diverse electives for the remaining 40 percent. The students could select a wide range of electives such as liberal arts, Sanskrit, and social sciences.

Prof Murty said the institute had also made spending time in the industry mandatory in the course curricula. The institute would even give a semester-long academic break if the students were working on research projects.