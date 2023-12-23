IIT-H alumni launch four alumni networks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:32 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Sangareddy: The alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology of Hyderabad Alumni Association (IITAA) have launched four alumni networks – Faculty and Research Alumni Network (FRAN), Social Impact Alumni Network (SIAN), Entrepreneur and Investors Alumni Network (EIAN), and Civil Services Alumni Network (CAN).

During the fourth alumni day held on December 17 in virtual mode, the alumni decided to form these four networks to keep IITians, who were in different fields after their studies, connected. The alumni association also gave six awards to alumni who excelled in their respective fields post-study.

Dr Arghya Pal, a 2021 B-Tech (Department of Computer Science and Engineering) student, was presented with excellence in academics and technology development award. Dr Md Azahar Ali, a PhD (Department of Biomedical Engineering) scholar of 2014 was given with the excellence in academics and technology development award. Aditya Aagare, a B-Tech (Department of Chemical Engineering) 2016 batch student, was presented with the Promising Entrepreneur award. Vishnu Vikyath G, a BTech (Department of Electrical Engineering) 2016 batch student, was presented with a promising entrepreneur (Special Mention) award. Pramod Rangarajan, a BTech (Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering) 2012 batch student, was presented with a distinguished contribution to the institute building award. Dr Rajesh Reddy Datla, a Ph.D. scholar (Department of Computer Science and Engineering) of the 2022 batch, was presented with distinguished contributions to society and nation-building award.

During her welcome speech, Dr Mudrika Khandelwal, Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations, expressed the institution’s commitment to fostering alumni connections. She said they aim to keep the alumni engaged and will actively create platforms for their contributions, enhancing the reputation of their alma mater. This year, Mudrika said that they have organised city-wise meet-and-greets, including four in India and three abroad – one in the US and two in Japan.

Director of IIT-H, Prof BS Murty also spoke.