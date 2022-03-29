Three injured in drunk driving accident at Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

Hyderabad: A driver, allegedly drunk, lost control over his car and rammed into four vehicles injuring three persons at Jubilee Hills on Tuesday.

According to the police, Harshvardhan Reddy (26), a resident of Patencheruvu was on his way from KBR Park towards the Jubilee Hills check-post in his car. As he neared the check-post junction, he lost control over the vehicle and rammed into another car, after which the car went on to hit a motorbike and two auto-rickshaws.

The locals caught Reddy and handed him over to police. “The man was in an inebriated condition. After checking his BAC levels, we have booked a case,” the Jubilee Hills police said.

