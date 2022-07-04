Three killed in car accident on Outer Ring Road near Shamshabad

Hyderabad: Three persons died on the spot after the car they were traveling in crashed into a stationary truck on the Outer Ring Road at Pedda Golconda in Shamshabad on the city outskirts on Monday.

The victims, who were yet to be identified, were suspected to be from Maharashtra and were returning after visiting Tirupati, Srisailam and other holy sites as a pilgrimage.

According to the Shamshabad police, the incident occurred in the evening when victims were was proceeding in their car from Tukkuguda towards Patancheru and when they reached near Pedda Golconda on the ORR, it is suspected that driver missed to notice the truck which was parked on the road without any indication. The car driver lost control and crashed into the truck.

All the three persons died on the spot. The Shamshabad police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries and are investigating.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the truck driver.