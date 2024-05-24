| Three Killed In Car Bus Collision On Hyderabad Srisailam Highway

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 May 2024, 11:25 AM

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three persons died after the car they were travelling crashed into a TGSRTC bus on the Hyderabad- Srisailam highway at Amangal in Ranga Reddy district on Friday.

Police suspect the car driver dozed off while driving, resulting in the accident.

All the victims belonged to Hyderabad and were returning from Kalwakurthy. The bus was proceeding from Hyderabad to Srisailam.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and with the help of other motorists and locals removed the bodies which were stuck in the car which was heavily damaged.

The Amangal police are investigating.