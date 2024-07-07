Three minor boys held for murdering youngster in Nirmal

7 July 2024

Nirmal: Three minor boys were apprehended on Sunday on charges of murdering a youngster from Nizamabad district in Basar a month ago.

Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila said the three minor boys aged between 15 and 17, working in different fast-food centres and belonging to different parts of Basar, were apprehended while moving suspiciously at a railway station in the town.

They were taken into custody for their involvement in the murder of Arjun (20), a driver from Fakirabad in Nizamabad district, who was found dead at Sharadanagar in Basar on June 1.

During the course of investigations, the trio confessed to committing the crime when Arjun, who was in an inebriated condition, abused them for refusing him a lift on their motorbike. They admitted to bludgeoning the youngster to death with a boulder after taking him to a secluded place They later burnt the body in order to destroy evidence.

The SP said a team led by Bhainsa ASP Avinash Kumar and comprising Mudhole Inspector G Mallesh and Basar Sub-Inspector K Ganesh began a probe into the murder They initially established the identity of the body and then found that the three boys were involved in the murder by gathering call data records (CDR) of their mobile phones.