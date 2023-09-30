| Three Mtdc Resorts To Be Completely Managed By Women In Months Time Says Top Official

Three MTDC resorts to be completely managed by women in month’s time, says top official

By PTI Updated On - 05:55 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation resorts in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Palghar will be run completely by women in a month's time, a top official of the state-run body said on Saturday.

The recruitment for the initiative, which will require six managers, 12 mid-level and 35 other staff, is underway, MTDC director Shraddha Joshi Sharma told PTI.

“At first, three resorts will be operated in this manner. All operations from security to the kitchen will be managed by women. We have also crafted a gender policy for our resorts,” she said.

She was speaking on the sidelines of the 38th annual convention of Indian Association of Tour Operators here.

