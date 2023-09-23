Qatar Airways flight diverts to Hyderabad due to bad weather conditions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:52 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: A Qatar Airways flight, QR590, traveling from Doha to Nagpur, faced a diversion due to adverse weather conditions in Nagpur. The flight, carrying 300 passengers, eventually landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday.

Originally scheduled to arrive in Nagpur at 2:50 am, the flight’s diversion to Hyderabad became necessary due to poor visibility conditions caused by heavy rainfall at Nagpur Airport. The plane touched down at RGIA at 3:38 am.

In response to the diversion, Qatar Airways organized accommodations for the passengers. The airline is also working on providing alternate travel arrangements to ensure that passengers reach their intended destination of Nagpur.