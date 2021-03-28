Three Oxford schools to join Nord Anglia Education on March 31

Oxford International College, d’Overbroeck’s, and Oxford Sixth Form College are located in Oxford and are part of the Oxford International Education Group

Hyderabad: Nord Anglia Education, the premium international schools organisation, announced that three of the UK’s leading independent day and boarding schools will join the Group on March 31. Oxford International College, d’Overbroeck’s, and Oxford Sixth Form College are located in Oxford and are part of the Oxford International Education Group. Nord Anglia is acquiring the schools from Oxford International’s founders and institutional shareholder Bowmark Capital, a press release said.

The announcement brings the total number of schools in Nord Anglia to 73 in 30 countries. Oakridge International Schools spread across four Indian cities – Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Mohali- are already part of the rapidly expanding Nord Anglia Education family, the release added.

