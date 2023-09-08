Nord Anglia Education donates Rs 15 lakh to Nehru Zoological Park

Published Date - 06:53 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, Nord Anglia Education, a group of Oakridge International Schools, on Friday donated Rs. 15 lakh towards adoption and maintenance charges to Nehru Zoological Park.

In this connection team members from Nord Anglia Education led by Moitresreesen, Senior Manager Compliance, presented the Rs 15 lakh cheque to Dr. Sunil S. Hiremath, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park.

On the occasion, V.S.N.V. Prasad (IFS), Director, Zoo Parks, Telangana Dr. Sunil S. Hiremath, thanked Nord Anglia Education for a great gesture towards the wildlife conservation and keen interest in adopting several animals at Zoo. The team members of Nord Anglia Education, Hyderabad also appreciated authorities for maintaining proper health and hygiene of animals at the Zoo.

