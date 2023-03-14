Hyderabad: Woman killed in road accident at Hayathnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman was killed and her husband sustained injuries in a road accident at Hayathnagar on Tuesday.

The victim, Shyamala Sammakka (50), was going along with her husband Somaiah, on a moped from Papaiguda cross-roads towards Jaipuri Colony, Hayathnagar, when a DCM hit their vehicle.

“Shyamala who was pillion riding, fell from the moped on to the road and the DCM ran over her resulting in her death on the spot. Somaiah sustained injuries. Apparently, the DCM vehicle was being driven in a negligent manner and hit the moped,” said Hayathnagar Inspector, H Venkateshwarlu.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem examination while Somaiah was shifted to hospital for treatment.

A case is registered and investigation going on. The DCM vehicle was seized and driver taken into custody.