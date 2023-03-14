Telangana Today Impact: GHMC officials inspect road work at Whitefields

Published Date - 07:58 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: After ‘Telangana Today’ highlighted the problems faced by commuters on the under construction road at Whitefields, Kondapur in these columns on Tuesday, the engineers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) carried out inspection of the road work.

The motorists on this road between Tech Mahindra to Botanical Garden have been facing problems in driving along the stretch due to improper laying with the road being about nine inches above the ground level.

After the site inspection, the engineers also spoke to the residents of the area and inquired about their grievances related to the road. “The GHMC officials inspected the site today and promised that works related to the road will start on Wednesday,” said Harsha Vardhan Reddy, president, Tranquil Towers Welfare Association.

It is learnt that a senior engineer after visiting the site also spoke to the contractor who is laying the CC road. “The contractor was asked to take up works and make the road safe for commuting,” said a GHMC official.

