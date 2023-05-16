| Three Students From Telangana Completes Trek To Mount Everest Base Camp

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:55 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: Three students of Telangana Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) have successfully completed their trek to Mount Everest base camp between May 3 and 13.

S Dwarak Reddy, Munde Pallavi and Vijay Banothu began the trek from Lukla, Nepal, and reached Kala Patthar, Nepal, which is at a height of 5,545m from the sea level.

The mountaineering experience is one of its kind for students who were excited to have been trained under the guidance and mentorship of the youngest Indian mountaineer holding a world record, Malavath Poorna.

EMRS Society Secretary, D Ronald Rose, Officer on Special duty, Swarnalatha, Deputy Secretary, V Chandrashekhar and the entire sports wing of EMRS congratulated and felicitated students.

