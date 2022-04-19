| Three Year Old Girl Dies Of Snake Bite In Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:13 AM, Tue - 19 April 22

Jagtial: A three-year-old girl Ganta Hadhya died of a snake bite in Ibrahimpatnam mandal headquarters on Tuesday early hours.

According to villagers, Hadhya along with her parents Bhumaiah and Srvanthi slept in their home on Monday night. Around 2 am on Tuesday, a snake fell on the girl from the top of the roof and bit one of her ears.

The parents immediately shifted the girl to Metpalli hospital. As the doctors refused to accept the case, they shifted her to Jagtial hospital where she was declared brought dead.