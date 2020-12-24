Telangana: Acid attack on woman in Jagitial

Police said the 20-year-old woman and her sister had gone to to Metpally and returned in the evening. The two women got off an auto rickshaw on the outskirts and were walking to the village when a motorcyclist wearing a helmet stopped and threw acid on her face.

Jagitial: An unidentified motorcyclist threw acid on the face of a woman and fled near Thimmapur thanda of Ibrahimpatnam mandal on Wednesday evening.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and police have swung into action to identify the culprit.

Police said the 20-year-old woman and her sister had gone to to Metpally and returned in the evening. The two women got off an auto rickshaw on the outskirts and were walking to the village when a motorcyclist wearing a helmet stopped and threw acid on her face.

The woman got severe acid burn on her left cheek.

Passersby alerted the police and rushed her to the government hospital in Metpally own. She has been shifted to Nizambad for better treatment.

A resident of Dabba village, the woman came to her maternal home in Thimmapur two days ago. Her husband Ravi died seven months ago due to ill health. She has two children, a son and daughter.

After coming to know about the incident, MLC K Kavitha expressed concern and spoke to district Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma over phone. She instructed authorities to provide better treatment to the lady.

