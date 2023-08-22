NRI Johnson Naik to test political waters in Khanapur

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:49 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Nirmal: Bhukya Johnson Naik never imagined that he would enter politics after he earned a BSc in Genetics from the Nizam College in Hyderabad. His proximity to his college classmate and now Minister, KT Rama Rao, however, inspired him to foray into a field which was new to him and his family. Witih the BRS giving him a seat for the next elections, he is all set to test his fortune in politics now.

An owner of an IT consultancy in the US, Naik will be contesting from the Khanapur constituency. He replaced incumbent MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik who won twice from the constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in 2014 and 2018. His nomination took many by surprise.

“I never thought of venturing into politics, considering the background of my parents who were government employees. I am doing my bit to serve the community by conducting job melas and creating awareness among tribal students over government schemes and soft skills.

However, minister Rama Rao, who was my classmate at Nizam College, inspired me to venture into politics,” Johnson told ‘Telangana Today.’

This 47-year old is a native of the remote Thimmapur village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Jagtial district.

He had worked with a firm in Australia for two years before setting up his own consultancy in the US. He returned to Telangana and participated in various protests in support of the Telangana movement, apart from extending financial support to the movement while living in the US.