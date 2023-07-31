Three-year-old girl reported missing in Karimnagar

A three-year-old girl, Sruthi, has been reported missing from her house in Karimnagar for the last three days. Her parents lodged a complaint with the police on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

According to the police, Sruthi had gone out of the house on Saturday and did not return. CCTV camera footage from the area showed her walking away from the house. The Karimnagar Town-II police have registered a case and are making efforts to trace the child.

Natives of Balaghat of Madhya Pradesh, the child’s family migrated to Karimnagar to work as construction labourers and were staying at Hariharanagar here.