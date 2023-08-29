| Tickets For Indias Cwc23 Warm Up Matches Will Be Up For Grabs From Tomorrow

Tickets for India’s CWC23 warm-up matches will be up for grabs from tomorrow

Just before the tournament begins, India will face Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram. Each World Cup team will have two warm-up matches, and all 15 players can participate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: Tickets for India’s World Cup warm-up matches against England and the Netherlands will be made available for booking at 8:00 PM IST on August 30.

The matches are scheduled for September 30 and October 3 in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively. India’s first warm-up fixture for the home World Cup will be against England at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Cricket aficionados can book tickets for these warm up matches from August 30, by visiting the official ticketing website: https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/explore/c/icc-cricket-world-cup