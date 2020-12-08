TiE will enable market access to startups

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: Market access strategies have become vital for startups to scale up. The TiE Global Summit will not only help Indian startups that are looking to go global but also help global startups that want to foray into India.

Mahavir Sharma, chairman TiE Global, told Telangana Today, “We have 20 chapters in the US, three in Canada and are going to provide market access to Indian startups to these markets in addition to Singapore and Hong Kong. Not only market access, we will help in registrations and extending the legal support. The curated startups in the summit will get all the help needed to take their businesses global.”

On the women entrepreneurship, he said, TiE in the past has done curated activities to help women-led startups. Next year, the organisation is bringing 10,000 startups on to one platform from across the world. Even in this summit, there will be due focus on women startups. There will also be certain emphasis on social enterprises with specific funding channel.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, president, TiE, Hyderabad, said, “We also have mentor matchmaking. The startups taking part in the summit can reach out to any mentor. The summit will also lay emphasis on the resilience companies have shown in Covid times.”

TiE for several years had been conducting programmes for student entrepreneurship. Going forward, these programmes will be integrated into the TiE Global Summit, added Sharma.

