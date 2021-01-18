Tier 2 cities of Telangana to get ORRs: Vinod Kumar

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar said the State government was likely to set aside Rs 100 to Rs 300 crore in the upcoming State budget for this purpose.

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Warangal Urban: In a major infrastructure development initiative that would give a thrust to tier-2 cities in Telangana, the State government is considering construction of Outer Ring Roads in cities and towns such as Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda.

Revealing this on Monday, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar said the State government was likely to set aside Rs 100 to Rs 300 crore in the upcoming State budget for this purpose. “The proposed ORRs in these cities will be on par with the Nehru Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad,” he added.

Vinod Kumar was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for developmental works costing Rs 2.50 crore in the 30th division here as part of the ongoing “Praja Samkshema Pragathi Yatra” launched by Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar.

Stating that the government would consider setting up an Urban Health Centre at Peddammagadda following requests from locals, he said: “The credit for providing irrigation to 1.50 crore acre of land in the State goes to the TRS government. The Opposition parties have no right to criticise the TRS government.”

Vinay Bhaskar, in his address, said the State government had spent Rs 232 crore on developmental works in Warangal West constituency under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Authority K T Rama Rao was particular about giving special focus on the development of the historical city, he said.

Listing out the developmental works taken up in his constituency, Vinay Bhaskar said that Rs 37.72 crore had been spent on central lighting system, roads and drainages at a total cost of Rs 232 crore. “Besides, 320 persons were extended financial assistance under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubharak scheme, while 108 people got assistance under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” he added.

Local corporator Boda Dinna and officials of the GWMC were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .