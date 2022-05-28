Tiësto remixes Badshah X J Balvin’s international trilingual hit ‘Voodoo’

Hyderabad: Indian singer, rapper and producer, Badshah, and Latinx global superstar J Balvin get the Tiësto treatment on their international hit ‘Voodoo’, with a remix out via Capitol Records.

A trilingual anthem — Hindi, Spanish, and English — produced by top hit-making producer/ artiste Tainy (who has churned out hits with Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Anuel, Rosalía, Daddy Yankee to name a few), ‘Voodoo’ is a cautionary tale of lust and magic. The song’s supernatural theme is reflected in the striking, effects-filled video.

Badshah is ready for the world to catch his light and has been on a mission to take Desi-Pop global, bridging Indian and Western cultures through jubilant rhythms and hooks that transcend language. He is one of the few artistes to have 18 songs cross over 200 Million + views on YouTube.

‘Voodoo’ marks the first proper collaboration between Badshah and Latinx icon, J Balvin. “J Balvin is like an idol to me,” says Badshah. “He has been doing what I have been trying to do in my own space, and the way he has made a way for himself despite the language, despite the odds, really inspired me,” he adds.

‘Voodoo’ follows Badshah’s latest EP ‘Retropanda – Part 1’ that released last month. The four-track set includes smash hits ‘Tabahi’ and ‘Jugnu’, which thus far have accrued over 290 million combined views on YouTube and over 47 million Spotify streams. Badshah’s 2021 viral hit ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ has over 415M views on YouTube in just about 8 months.

In 2021, Badshah inked an exclusive agreement with Universal Music Group to be led by Capitol Records. ‘Voodoo’ continues the groundbreaking artiste’s mission.

