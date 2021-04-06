Tiffin box creates tinderbox situation in Siricilla

Police with bomb squad kept on their toes during 6-hour digging to unearth the box

Rajanna-Siricilla: A steel tiffin box surfaced near the forest of Marrimadla of Konaraopet mandal created tension among the police on Tuesday. In the wake of Maoists’ attack on police troops in Chhattisgarh, district police bosses were alerted immediately and deployed a bomb squad to defuse the alleged explosive. However, no bomb was found in the tiffin box.

According to police, farmers, who were going to attend work in their agricultural fields, found a dog digging soil near the forest on the outskirts of Marrimadla. They rushed to the spot only to find a partially-visible tiffin box which was buried in the soil. They informed the matter to village sarpanch Matla Ashok who immediately alerted the police.

Responding immediately, police teams led by Rudrangi SI Mahesh rushed to the spot and began digging operations with the help of a proclainer to unearth the box. Meanwhile, a bomb squad led by its head Ravi was also deployed to dispose off the bomb. The police teams were on their toes during the digging as Marrimadla, which is located on the border of Rajanna-Sircilla and Nizamabad districts, was earlier a stronghold for Maoist and Jana Shakthi activities.

After nearly six hours of digging from 9 am to 2 pm, the police removed the tiffin box where they found a black hen, lemons, and coconut buried under the soil. Konaraopet SI Mahesh explained that people of the Gangireddula community have such kind of practice. They would bury hen, lemons and coconuts as part of their belief in sorcery, he said. The community elders will be invited for a counselling session soon in this regard, said the Sub Inspector.

