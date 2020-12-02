Tiger Attacks: Cages laid to trap the ‘man-eater’ in Asifabad

Konappa said the twin incidents of tiger killings in little over a fortnight had sent shock waves among the public

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa instructed the Forest Department officials to take steps to trap the tiger at the earliest. He visited the spot where a cage was laid to trap the big cat in the forest of Lodpalli and Kondapalli villages in Penchikalpet mandal on Wednesday.

Konappa said the twin incidents of tiger killings in little over a fortnight had sent shock waves among the public.

The legislator told the officials to take preventive measures to avoid similar attacks in the future. He asked them to extend support to cotton farmers in picking cotton in the wake of the killing of a tribal youngster and girl and allay apprehensions over the presence of the big cats in the wild.

District Forest Officer S Shantharam explained the steps being taken by the Forest Department to trap the animal. He said that three cages were set up on the corridors and paths of the big cat. He said seven more cages would be brought soon and 60 personnel of the department were on the job to catch the tiger. This apart CCTV cameras were also being set up to track its movement.

The IFS officer further stated that a protocol consisting Dos and Don’ts were prepared with the help of a five-member committee formed for addressing the man-animal conflict. He stated that the department would provide security to farmers when they were picking cotton. He added that vigils, trumpets and masks would be given to dwellers of forest fringe villages for preventing attacks on humans by the carnivore.

He said the forest officials were making all efforts to capture the big cat and added that they were taking support and guidance of experts and foresters belonging to neighbouring Maharashtra to deal with the first of its kind challenge being faced by Telangana.

