Tiger attacks two buffaloes in village in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Mancherial: A tiger attacked two buffaloes while they were grazing in a forest at Khajipalli village in Bheemaram mandal on Monday, creating a flutter in this region.

Sources said the big cat tried to kill the cattle belonging to Kondapalli Mallaiah of Khajipalli. It, however, left the domestic animals when the shepherd raised an alarm. It is learned that the carnivore had made Chennur forest range its home.

Rural folks expressed concern over their safety following increased sighting of tiger movement in the forests. They requested the forest department officials to take steps to prevent human loss as was witnessed in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district in November last. They said they were apprehensive about taking up agriculture activities on the forest fringes for fear of being attacked by the big cat.

