One killed, one injured as unknown vehicle mows down bike in Mancherial

Mancherial: A 35-year old man was killed on the spot, while another person sustained injuries when an unidentified vehicle mowed down a two-wheeler in which he was travelling at Polampalli village Bheemaram mandal on Sunday night.
Bheemaram Sub-Inspector Rajyavardhan said that Prashant of Vemanapalli mandal centre received fatal injuries when the vehicle dashed against the two-wheeler, resulting in instantaneous death for him.
The injured person was Kottewada Mahesh from Sironcha Taluq. He was rushed to a hospital in Chennur. His medical condition is said to be stable.