One killed, one injured as unknown vehicle mows down bike in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:08 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Mancherial: A 35-year old man was killed on the spot, while another person sustained injuries when an unidentified vehicle mowed down a two-wheeler in which he was travelling at Polampalli village Bheemaram mandal on Sunday night.

Bheemaram Sub-Inspector Rajyavardhan said that Prashant of Vemanapalli mandal centre received fatal injuries when the vehicle dashed against the two-wheeler, resulting in instantaneous death for him.

The injured person was Kottewada Mahesh from Sironcha Taluq. He was rushed to a hospital in Chennur. His medical condition is said to be stable.