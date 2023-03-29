‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ will release this Dussehra

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is going to compete with Ram Pothineni and Boyapati Srinu's film for this Dussehra at the box office.

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is one of those experimental roles played by Ravi Teja once in a while in his commercial movie career.

Ravi Teja’s upcoming film after ‘Ravanasura’ is titled ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, as we all know. The title is actually named after the lead character. The film is being made based on some true incidents inspired by the life of the notorious thief from Stuartpuram village named Nageswara Rao.

Ravi Teja is going to have a unique character after a while. He is going to play the real life Nageswara Rao in the film. The film will revolve around the crimes committed by the lead actor. Ravi Teja’s looks and costumes are going to be very raw and rugged in this film as per the setup of the film. The makers haven’t released Ravi Teja’s look so far, except for a little hint at the film’s backdrop.

Today, the makers announced the release date of the film, which is October 20, 2023. Ravi Teja is going to entertain the audience this Dussehra. ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is going to have a pan-Indian release in multiple languages. This is the first pan-Indian film for Ravi Teja.

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is written and directed by Vamsee. Abhishek Agarwal Arts produced the film. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is playing a crucial role in the film. Most of the film’s production is being done in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for the film.