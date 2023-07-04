Tiger Shroff shares video of his intense boxing workout

Actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to drop his unbelievable boxing video in which, he can be seen fighting with his trainers.

By ANI Published Date - 06:32 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff is often seen practicing outdoor activities, which inspire many to stay fit and healthy. On his latest fitness update, the actor shared a boxing video for the fans.

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to drop his unbelievable boxing video in which, he can be seen fighting with his trainers.

The caption read, ” I thought I was on fire today until I fell on my big ass #speedkills.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Soon after he posted the video on Instagram, fans went gaga about the same and started sharing their reactions speaking about how they look up to him and consider him an inspiration.

A fan commented, ” Love you Tigs.” “Next level Energy.”, another fan reacted.

In the video, he could be seen performing a boxing practice under the supervision of the experts and flaunting his abs. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The action thriller also stars South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.’Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Eid 2024. Shroff was last seen in the action thriller film ‘Heropanti 2’ opposite Tara Sutaria. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from this, Tiger will be next seen in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming action thriller ‘Ganpath Part 1’, in which he will be collaborating once again with Kriti Sanon, and in Karan Johar’s next ‘Screw Dheela’.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks the second collaboration with Dharma Productions after ‘Student of the Year 2’.