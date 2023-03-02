Wishes pour in for Tiger Shroff, as the heartthrob turns a year older

Tiger Shroff’s fans, followers and friends have flooded social media with ‘happy birthday’ wishes as he turns a year older

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, son of well-known senior actor Jackie Shroff and the current generation’s heartthrob, is celebrating his birthday today. Tiger’s fans, followers and friends have flooded social media with ‘happy birthday’ wishes as he turns a year older. Along with everyone else, Tiger’s parents Jackie and Ayesha Shroff also sent him some heartfelt words on social media.

Jackie uploaded a collage of images from Tiger’s early life on Instagram. In the images, the young Tiger can be seen posing in an endearing manner with his father. As a child, the star was as adorable as can be. Jackie included a beautiful birthday card foWishes pour in for Tiger Shroff, as the heartthrob turns a year older r him with the photo. His message said, “Good health and happiness to you always.. Keep inspiring the kids. Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff.”

Neena Gupta left a comment on the post, saying, “All love and blessings for ur loved one (sic). Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff also commented, “The best.” Fans were seen dropping heart and star-struck emojis.

After a notable Bollywood debut in 2014’s ‘Heropanti’ alongside Kriti Sanon, Tiger hadn’t had to look back. His followers have been astounded by his brilliant dancing skills and amazing action sequences. Tiger is currently shooting for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, while ‘Ganapath’ with Kriti is also in the pipeline. The movie will debut on October 20.