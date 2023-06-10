Tight security arrangements in place for Group-1 prelims exam in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Warangal CP AV Ranganatha addressing police officials at a meeting on security at Group - 1 exam centres

Warangal: Police Commissioner AV Ranganath said tight security measures were in place for the Group-1 preliminary examination scheduled to take place on Sunday.

The exam, supervised by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), will be held within the jurisdiction of the Warangal Police Commissionerate.

Speaking at a meeting with police officials here on Saturday, the CP said 34,162 candidates were expected to appear for the examination, which will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

The exam will be held across 89 centres under the Warangal Police Commissionerate, with 70 centers located in the central area, five in the east zone, and 14 in the west zone.

To ensure a smooth conduct of the examination, Section 144 will be enforced within a 500-meter radius of each examination center from 8 am to 2 pm.

Additionally, the CP has issued an order to temporarily close down the xerox centers in the vicinity of the examination centers.

