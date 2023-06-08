Important guidelines for TSPSC Group I prelims

TSPSC will hold the test from 10.30 am to 1 pm on June 11 across the State. Check the important guidelines before appearing the test.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Candidates appearing for the Group–I preliminary test have been instructed to wear only chappals and not shoes to the examination centres. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will hold the test from 10.30 am to 1 pm on June 11 at 994 test centres across the State.

The Group–I job aspirants will be allowed inside the centre from 8.30 am and no candidate will be permitted after closure of the venue’s gate at 10.15 am. A total of 3,80,081 candidates who registered for the recruitment test have been advised to visit the centre a day in advance to ascertain the location and reach the centre early on the day of the test.

Along with the hall ticket, candidates must carry one original valid photo identification card issued by the government i.e., Passport, Pan Card, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, Government Employee ID or Driving License, etc.

Candidates are prohibited to carry among others, mathematical tables, log books, pagers, cell phones and wallet and handbag, into the centres. “Possession of the prohibited items will lead to invalidation of candidature for the examination/examinations,” the TSPSC said.

The Commission made it clear to the aspirants that use of whitener, chalk powder, blade or eraser on OMR sheet will lead to invalidation of the OMR answer sheet.

The Commission had notified 503 Group-I posts including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, 41 Municipal Commissioner – Grade-II and 40 Assistant Audit Officers.

This is the first Group-I services recruitment notification issued after the formation of Telangana State. The TSPSC had on October 16 conducted the Group – I preliminary test which had to be cancelled following the question paper leak case.

Group-I Preliminary Test

Prohibited in centres:

* Calculators

* Mathematical tables

* Log books

* Cell phones

* Tablets

* Pen drives

* Bluetooth devices

* Watch

* Wallet

* Handbag

* Writing pads

* Gadgets or recording instruments strapped on body or pockets