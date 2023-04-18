‘Tooth Pari – When Love Bites’: Beware of AD who mans the gates between two worlds

Published Date - 04:54 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: A custodian of the Vampire World – ‘Neeche Ki Duniya’; the one who the vampires cannot afford to rub the wrong way; the one who can manipulate the immortals, AD is someone who you should watch out for, irrespective of being a human or a vampire!

The versatile and inimitable Adil Hussain will be seen as AD in Netflix’s upcoming romantic fantasy thriller – ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’. With a commanding presence and a sharp calculative mind, AD has power on his side.

Describing his role in the show, Adil Hussain said, “AD is an elderly man who maintains the balance between the two worlds. His character is very different to any role that I’ve ever played. He’s grey, he’s brutal, and his motivations are real and emotional. He has to make difficult decisions that often put him at odds with both sides. He believes that everything is fair in love and war. It was a very fantastic place to operate from as an actor.”

Speaking about the narrative of the show, he explained, “The one thing that Netflix does well is experiment! In my previous outings with the platform, I have been able to play roles that have been part of some amazing storylines. Similarly, for ‘Tooth Pari’, Pratim created a story that was so refreshing. His imagination ran wild and he came up with the concept of two worlds.”

