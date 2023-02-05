Time for farmers to take reins of nation, says CM KCR

Pointing out that despite 75 years of independence of India, farmers who feed the nation were still forced to fight for their rights, he exhorted farmers to unite.

Updated On - 06:39 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Hyderabad: With farmers’ suicides reaching alarming levels in Maharashtra, Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao felt it was time for farmers to unite and take the reins of the country.

“That’s why the BRS slogan is ‘Ab ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar’. But mere sloganeering is not enough and farmers should enter the poll arena. If we unite, it is not impossible. In our country, farmers constitute more than 42 per cent and if the number of farm labourers is also added, they account for more than 50 per cent, which is sufficient to form a government,” he said.

Addressing the first public meeting of the BRS outside Telangana at Nanded in Maharashtra on Sunday, Chandrashekhar Rao said political parties and leaders were winning in polls, but the people were losing. India had lost its goal while for political parties, winning elections had become the ultimate goal. He felt that people were tired of this type of politics and governance. With an efficient and committed government at the centre, India could surpass the United States to become the economic super power of the world, he said.

Pointing out that there were several rivers like Krishna and Godavari flowing in Maharashtra, he questioned the water shortage in the State.

“Why is there scarcity of water in Maharashtra? Who is responsible for it? Think over it. The Congress ruled the country for 54 years and the BJP ruled for another 16 years. These two parties are ‘kasoorwar’ (guilty). I want farmers’ suicides to stop. If a farmers’ government is formed, the water problem also will be solved,” he said.

Stating that Maharashtra had recorded the largest number of farmers’ suicides in the country, he said farmers were left with no option but to commit suicide due to lack of support. “That is the worst thing happening in the country,” he said, asking farmers to realise their strength and to avoid getting divided in the name of religion, caste, political ideologies and flags of different hues.

He declared that if the BRS comes to power at the Centre, it would ensure quality power supply to every corner of the country within two years. Only a ‘Kisan Sarkar’ could ensure irrigation water to every acre and drinking water to every household in the country, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao said when farmers protested on the outskirts of Delhi for more than a year and over 700 farmers died, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remained silent. He lamented that farmers in Maharashtra have to stage protests every year for support price for their crop.

“Why is the Centre not bringing out a law to ensure that farmers get their due? The Centre will never resolve the issues raised by farmers during the Delhi protests,” he said.

He asserted that the BRS was not against a person or a political party but was fighting for the rights of the people, especially farmers of the nation. “I empathise with farmers, and I’m not against anyone,” he said.

Stating that the BRS would commence its operations in Maharashtra within 10 to 15 days and constitute village level farmers committees in all 288 Assembly constituencies of the State, Chandrashekhar Rao urged farmers to unite and show their strength in the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections and bring the Maharashtra government down to its knees.

A large number of leaders including former elected representatives belonging to various political parties, farmers unions and civil organisations joined the BRS on the occasion, with Chandrashekhar Rao welcoming them offering pink scarves.