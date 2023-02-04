Country wants Telangana model of development, says BRS MLA Veeraiah

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah said all States in the country were trying to implement the Telangana model of development.

Moving the ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the Governor’s address in the Assembly on Saturday, Veeraiah said under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State was developing in all sectors and that the Telangana model of development has impressed the nation.

“Telangana has transformed from a power-deficit State to power-surplus. Today, our water bodies are full. Our irrigated land has increased to one crore acres. We are producing crops on a large scale and our industries are doing very well. This has become possible due to the foresightedness of the Chief Minister,” he said.

Impressed by schemes being implemented in Telangana, people residing in bordering villages of even BJP-ruled States were demanding that their villages be merged with Telangana, he said.

He said the Chief Minister naming the new Secretariat building after Dr BR Ambedkar was an indication of how much he cares for Dalits and the weaker sections. “The Modi government should take inspiration from Chandrashekhar Rao and name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar,” he said.

Veeraiah said all welfare schemes introduced in the State were prepared by the Chief Minister, keeping in mind the poor. “Every scheme has a humanity angle behind it. There is no politics behind welfare schemes,” he said.

BRS’ Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda Goud alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was conducting IT raids in Telangana to stop Chandrashekhar Rao from entering national politics.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks, he said the response the Chief Minister was getting from the people of the country has created fear among the BJP leadership, making the latter target Telangana.

Since the Chief Minister was the only leader in the country who had the guts to stand up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was being targeted by the Centre.

Telangana was developing at a rapid pace without the Centre’s help, hence, the BJP was using central agencies to disrupt the ongoing development works in the State, he alleged.