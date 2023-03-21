Timely response by Hyderabad cop saves 16 lives

Updated On - 04:31 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: Quick thinking and timely response by a cop averted a major mishap and saved 16 lives near Khairatabad here on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when ABVP activists tried to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan staging a protest on the TSPSC paper leakage. When the protestors tried to enter the premises, the security personnel stopped them and took them into preventive custody.

The protestors were being shifted to the Banjara Hills police via Khairatabad in a police vehicle when the driver Ramesh, a home guard, suddenly suffered an epileptic attack.

Banjara Hills sub-inspector S Karunakar Reddy who was inside the vehicle on noticing it, immediately jumped out of the vehicle and controlled it. In the process, Reddy and a constable, Sai Kumar, suffered minor injuries.

The sub-inspector, constable and home guard were immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

