Question paper leak: TSPSC to reshuffle employees

TSPSC has decided to embark on a major administrative revamp that includes re-shuffling employees and preparing fresh question papers for the forthcoming examinations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 AM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: In the wake of the Assistant Engineers recruitment examination question paper leak, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to embark on a major administrative revamp that includes re-shuffling employees and preparing fresh question papers for the forthcoming examinations.

To ensure the confidentiality of information, the TSPSC already decided to strengthen the cybersecurity of computer systems. It is also planning to seek the services of an IT expert to work with the commission on a permanent basis.

Further, the TSPSC is working on re-shuffling its employees who have been working in the same section for the past several years. These issues have been discussed at length during the commission’s internal meeting held in Hyderabad on Thursday, sources said.

Meanwhile, the TSPSC will be preparing fresh question papers for the upcoming examinations, including for recruitment to 22 posts of Horticulture Officer in the Horticulture Department and 113 posts of Assistant Motor Vehicle in the Transport Department scheduled for April 4 and 23, respectively.

“As the Assistant Engineers recruitment exam question paper was leaked, the commission will be preparing fresh question papers for upcoming exams by roping in new subject experts,” sources said.

The commission has already postponed the recruitment examinations to 175 vacancies of Town Planning Building Overseer Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department scheduled for March 12 and 185 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department for March 15 and 16. The next dates of the examination will be announced shortly.

As of now, the Group-I Main examination will be conducted as per the earlier announced schedule i.e., June 5 to 12.

So far, the commission has not prepared the question paper for this examination. As many as 25,050 candidates were shortlisted for the Group-I Main examination on the basis of the Group-I preliminary test. “Given the question paper leak, the commission will be taking evidence-based decisions on the conduct of the recruitment examinations,” sources added.