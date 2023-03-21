Hyderabad airport to celebrate 15th anniversary

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited is all set to be a vibrant hub for the next few days as it celebrates its 15th anniversary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:41 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) will be celebrating its 15th anniversary on March 23 with a unique #DestinationCelebration campaign. From on-ground activities and exclusive offers for travellers to musical events by renowned artistes and acrobatics performances, the airport is all set to be a vibrant hub for the next few days.

Commissioned in a record time of 31 months, the Hyderabad Airport was the first Greenfield airport under the Public Private Partnership model in the country. Today, the airport connects more than 80 domestic and international destinations and is a focal point for southern India connecting people across the country and the world.

In 2017, it was the first and only airport in the country to offer an express security check facility, and recently in 2020, it became free of single-use plastic. GHIAL also launched two sustainable initiatives – an electric vehicle charging station at the main car park and a bio-diesel filling station at the Public Transportation Center (PTC).

Setting higher standards of cargo transportation, Hyderabad Airport offers a state-of-the-art unique integrated cargo facility with 150,000 MT of cargo handling capacity per annum. It is also certified with the World Health Organization’s Good Storage and Distribution Practices.

Around 1,500 acres of land have been dedicated to developing the airport city that includes a business port, health port, edu port, fun port, logistics park, and aerospace park. World’s largest e-tailer Amazon has also invested at the Hyderabad Airport City with its largest fulfilment centre in India.

GHIAL won multiple laurels over the years. Last year, it was adjudged as having the ‘Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia’ in Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022. The airport also clinched a special appreciation for its efforts in Energy Conservation for the year 2021-22 by the Government of Telangana.