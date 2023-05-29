Tips to make the most of AI chatbots

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:58 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: Although everyone is experimenting with artificial intelligence-powered chatbots these days, only a few have managed to unleash their maximum capabilities.

The thing is that these chatbots are not like our regular search engines. They have more to offer, only if you ask correctly. Below mentioned are a few tips one can try to make the most of these interactive chatbots.

Firstly, one needs to understand that these tools work on the basis of the prompts that you give it. Be it Bing, ChatGPT, or Bard, they all need accurate and precise prompts to be able to deliver.

The best way to get the answers you need is to be as specific as possible. Give the chatbot examples and then it will be able to help you better. Try and provide some possible answers.

Also, AI models tend to hallucinate and assume scenarios. It has been proven by various users. So, the best way to eliminate this is to give your tool the context.

If you are asking a question, tell it why and in which context. For example, if you are asking a question about cafés in the city, let the bot know if it is for a date, a family gathering, an evening out with friends, a birthday party or anything else. The same analogy would work if you are asking it to write a code. Just, give more context.

Next, try to reiterate. Sometimes, you are in a conversation, and something you said might have steered the answers in an entirely different direction.

The best thing to do here is to make sure that you keep bringing back your fundamental search goal so that the chatbot stays on topic.

Bottom line: It is all about engineering your prompt so that the AI will give you the kind of answers you want.