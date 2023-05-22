| Is Apple Coming Up With Its Own Ai Platform

Is Apple coming up with its own AI platform?

Earlier in March this year, there were reports of Apple experimenting with AI, however, the company had not announced any such project yet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: The world is amazed by the capabilities of artificial intelligence as big tech companies plunged in to make the most of it. Microsoft has Bing, Google has Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT continues to rule.

One tech giant that was relatively missing from this AI race was Apple. But if the careers page on their official website is to be believed, they will soon be catching up.

According to reports and the company’s own website, Apple is hiring for generative AI roles. When you type in the keyword ‘Generative AI’, there are 48 search results that show up, reported India Today.

With roles ranging from Multimodal Generative Modeling Research Engineer and Visual Generative Modeling Research Engineer to Machine Learning Engineer, the company is stacking up on professionals in the generative artificial intelligence field.

Earlier in March this year, there were reports of Apple experimenting with AI, however, the company had not announced any such project yet. If it does anytime soon, it wouldn’t be a surprise as every tech company is now focusing on AI.