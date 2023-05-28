| Operas Aria Is The New Ai Tool On The Block

Opera’s Aria is the new AI tool on the block

Stepping up its AI game, the browser has launched its own artificial intelligence-powered chatbot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:33 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: If you are one of those who stopped using Opera long ago, now might be a good time to give this web browser a second chance. Stepping up its AI game, the browser has launched its own artificial intelligence-powered chatbot.

Called Aria, its interface is very similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. One can access the chatbot that is available on the updated version of the browser’s sidebar.

Like others, it helps users find information and generates text and codes, based on the given prompt. Because it already runs on the data of a search engine, like Google’s Bard, it is more up-to-date with the information it provides.

Interestingly, it runs on Opera’s ‘Composer’ infrastructure which will allow Aria to expand and connect to several AI models. This will potentially allow users to perform cross-browser tasks using Aria.

It is available in over 180 countries, where users will require an Opera account to gain access. It is available via Opera One (developer version) in Windows, MacOS, and Linux. Opera Beta will give you access to Aria if you are on Android.