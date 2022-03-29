Tips to overcome exam phobia

Hyderabad: It is quite natural for aspirants to develop cold feet just with the thought of attempting an exam. Moreover, when it is a competitive exam like the TSPSC, which opens up scope to land a State government job, it might be furthermore frightening for the aspirants.

However, as the saying goes, ‘success comes only after you surpass the fear’, it is important for you to first gain confidence in yourself and have a clear picture of your goal – for example: to become a district collector. If the goal is clear and you are determined to achieve it, the journey, however fearful it might be, can be dealt with confidence.

Once your dream goal is set, you have to sketch the right plan of action with an understanding of what subjects are quite known to you and which subjects need higher focus. After an overall understanding, create a timetable for every subject and follow it religiously.

The way it is important to cover different subjects strategically, it is equally important to focus on revision to gain further confidence in the subject. If it is a complex topic, make it easy by drawing flowcharts or discussing it with friends so you remember it for a long time. You can also highlight the important points or make flashcards with essential points to make studying more enjoyable.

Also, remember to never postpone practising a complicated problem. The more you postpone a topic because of fear, the more difficult it would be to get back to it. So, solve the problems with the help of friends or coaches to overcome your fear of the problem or the subject.

In addition to having a fixed and confident plan, you must also focus on daily fitness and meditation to keep your body and mind relaxed and free from stress throughout the day. Also, understand that you have enough time on your hands – so, plan accordingly and do not panic. What is the point of knowing everything but failing to deliver due to fear and other negative thoughts?

To keep yourself motivated, you can choose some good exam time quotes and paste them onto your study table. Reading that every day will boost your confidence. So, don’t lose hope already. YOU CAN DO IT!

