Tirumala: 3-day Jyestabhisekam festival begins

Jyestabhisekam Utsavam began on Friday at the Kalyana mandapam within the Sampangi Prakaram of Srivari temple in Tirumala

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:12 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

File Photo

Tirumala: The Jyestabhisekam Utsavam began on Friday at the Kalyana mandapam within the Sampangi Prakaram of Srivari temple in Tirumala. The celebrations will be held for three days.

The Ritwiks launched the occasion with numerous rites and ceremonies. In preparation for the Kankana Dharana, the officials conducted the Shanti Homam, Shata Kalasha Pratishta Avahana, Nava Kalasha Pratishta Avahana, and Kankana Pratishta in the yagashala.

Following these rituals, the Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed for Lord Malayappa Swamy utsava idols.

A diamond kavacham, an armour covered with diamonds, was put on the Swami and Ammavaru utsava idols in the evening. After the Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, the idols were carried in a lavish parade through the Mada streets with the diamond kavacham in place. The idols will receive a Pearl Kavacham on Saturday for the second day and a Gold Kavacham on Sunday for the third day.