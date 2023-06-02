Tirumala: Devotees face 24-hour wait for free darshan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:44 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: The summer rush of devotees to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) continues to increase. All the compartments are full and devotees in the long queue without token might Tirumala Temple to wait up to 24 hours for Srivari darshan.

TTD officials are taking necessary precautions so that devotees in the queue do not face any inconvenience. They have arranged for drinking water, toilets, and medical facilities at various points along the queue.

On the other hand, Jyeshthabhishekam will be held on June 4 at Tirumala Temple. The officials have requested devotees to note that Arjitha Seva will be cancelled on Sunday in view of Jyeshthabhishekam.