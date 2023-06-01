New measures in place to curb accidents on Tirumala Ghat Road

In order to curb the rising number of accidents on Tirumala Ghat Road, the Tirupati police have taken new measures.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:12 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

The police have advised travelers to enter the ghat road only if they are experienced in driving on ghat roads. They have also said that only vehicles that are fit to drive on ghat roads will be allowed to enter.

The police have also banned taking selfies by parking vehicles on the side of the ghat road. They have said that action will be taken against any traveler who is found violating the rules by parking or over speeding their vehicles on the ghat road.

The police have taken these measures in the wake of the recent series of accidents on the ghat road. They have said that they are committed to ensuring the safety of travelers on the ghat road.

The police have set up checkpoints at various locations on the ghat road to check the fitness of vehicles and the experience of drivers.

The police have also deployed additional personnel on the ghat road to monitor traffic and prevent accidents.

The police hope that these new measures will help to reduce the number of accidents on Tirumala Ghat Road. They have appealed to travelers to cooperate with the police and follow the traffic rules to ensure their safety.