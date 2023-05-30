Devotees rush continues in Tirumala; 22 hours for Sarvadarshanam

As summer vacation draws to a close, the devotees seem to be rushing to do Srivari darshan before schools and colleges resume.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:03 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tirupati: The rush of devotees continues at Tirumala in the coming weeks. As summer vacation draws to a close, devotees seem to be rushing to do Srivari darshan before schools and colleges resume. According to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), pilgrims without tokens may have to wait up to 22 hours for Sarvadarshan.

The compartments are filled with a large number of devotees.

TTD officials are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience. Earlier, the officials made major changes to provide more darshan hours for common pilgrims. Also, the officials canceled VIP recommendation letters, which saves up to one hour, but VIPs can have darshan directly if they visit the temple.

The TTD released Rs 300 special darshan tickets on May 24 for the months of July and August, including the accommodation quota. The official advised people to book their online tickets on the official TTD website and not fall prey to fake TTD websites.