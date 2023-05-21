Tirumala: TTD takes up major changes in VIP darshans

The VIP break darshan will only be given to the VIPs who come by themselves which is scheduled for three hours every day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:32 AM, Sun - 21 May 23

Tirupati: As the rush in Tirumala is increasing each day due to the summer vacation, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has taken key decisions over VIP darshan breaks and Arjitha Seva. The devotees without tokens in the queue line might take up to 30 to 40 hours for Srivari darshan. To solve the issue of common devotees, TTD decided to withdraw the discretionary quota issued for Suprabata Seva on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, which saves 20 minutes.

The weekly Thiruppavada Seva on Thursday will be performed without devotees, which saves 30 minutes.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said that the recommendation letters for VIP darshans on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will not be accepted, which saves three hours. The VIP break darshan will only be given to the VIPs who come by themselves which is scheduled for three hours every day. The changes will be in effect until June 30. He asked devotees and VIPs to cooperate with the new changes taken by TTD to reduce darshan hours for common pilgrims.

