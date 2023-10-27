Tirupati: Venkateswara Swamy temple to close during partial lunar eclipse

This closure is in line with a long-standing custom of keeping the temple closed during eclipses to preserve its sanctity.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:00 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Tirupati: The Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati will be closed for eight hours on the intervening night of October 28 and 29 due to a partial lunar eclipse. The temple will close at 7:05 p.m. on October 28 and reopen at 3:15 a.m. on October 29 after traditional Suddhi and Suprabhata seva rituals are performed.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have made the decision to close the temple doors on October 28 at 7:05 p.m. in order to ensure that the grounds stay unaltered during the eclipse.