TITA forms new council, appoints Jayesh Ranjan as chairman

The term of TITA Advisory Council will commence this year.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:25 pm 4:26 pm

Hyderabad: To implement its initiatives more effectively and foster innovations, Telangana Information and Technology Association (TITA) has formed a new Advisory Council. The council was approved by the association’s governing council after making necessary changes to TITA’s by-laws. Accordingly, Telangana Industry and IT department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan has been appointed as the first chairman of TITA Advisory Council.

JNTUH Rector A Goverdhan and Phoenix Group director Srikanth Badiga will be the other members of the newly formed TITA panel. TITA president Sundeep Makthala along with his core team members met Ranjan at his office and congratulated him on his appointment.

The term of TITA Advisory Council will commence this year. Speaking on the occasion, Ranjan appreciated TITA for its various schemes like T-Consultation, T-Culture, Telangana Early Coders saying that these efforts have been of tremendous help for the common people in the State. He expressed hope that the Association will keep the pace and come up with more such efforts in IT and other sectors.

To aid and advise TITA in its activities, the Advisory Council will lend its help in bringing technology to the doorsteps of the rural populace. The new council will meet once in three months.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .