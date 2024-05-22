| T Works We Hub Get New Ceos

T-Works, WE-Hub get new CEOs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 09:18 PM

Hyderabad: The State government appointed Joginder Tanikella as Chief Executive Officer of T-Works effective from April 9 for a period of three years.

His remuneration would be Rs.1.50 lakh per month and variable salary of Rs. 6 lakh per annum subject to performance.

Meanwhile, Sita Pallacholla was appointed as CEO of WE-Hub effective from April 6 for a period of three years. Her remuneration would be Rs.2 lakh per month and variable remuneration of Rs.6 lakh per annum subject to performance.

Similarly, Sai Krishna was appointed as Advisor to IT Minister D Sridhar Babu to render advice on issues related to the IT portfolio effective from April 26 for a period of two years.

IT Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.